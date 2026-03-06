SRCC graduate Akansh Dhull achieves AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the results for the Civil Services Examination 2025. This year, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first spot, followed by Rajeshwari Suve in the second and Akansh Dhull in the third spots. Graduated in BCom Hons from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Akansh did his schooling in Chandigarh at two different schools.

AIR 3 was born in Rohtak, however, later his family shifted to Panchukla. After schooling in Chandigarh, Dhull did his graduation from New Delhi and has been preparing for the Civil Service Examination. In CSE 2023, he secured a position of 342. He has been preparing for UPSC since 2021. Despite having the opportunity to sit in the campus placement of SRCC, Dhull skipped it and appeared for CSE as it was his “childhood dream.”