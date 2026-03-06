SRCC graduate Akansh Dhull achieves AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the results for the Civil Services Examination 2025. This year, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first spot, followed by Rajeshwari Suve in the second and Akansh Dhull in the third spots. Graduated in BCom Hons from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Akansh did his schooling in Chandigarh at two different schools.
AIR 3 was born in Rohtak, however, later his family shifted to Panchukla. After schooling in Chandigarh, Dhull did his graduation from New Delhi and has been preparing for the Civil Service Examination. In CSE 2023, he secured a position of 342. He has been preparing for UPSC since 2021. Despite having the opportunity to sit in the campus placement of SRCC, Dhull skipped it and appeared for CSE as it was his “childhood dream.”
In a mock interview with coaching institutes Dristhi IAS and Unacademy, he cited the reason why he pursued CSE and not any other profession. “My parents nudged me to do this, and I was good in academics, so I thought it could be a good opportunity for me to try,” he said adding that he comes from Haryana, and he has firsthand seen how civil services can impact the lives of people.
In the same interview, he mentioned that his mother is a school principal.
The UPSC merit-based list sets the stage for the next generation of officers to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
The Commission has recommended a total of 958 candidates for various positions; however, final appointments depend on the specific number of vacancies reported by the Government for each service.
For the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), there are 180 total vacancies available, distributed as follows: 74 for the General category, 47 for OBC, 28 for SC, 18 for EWS, and 13 for the ST category. Additionally, the overall total of 1,087 positions includes 42 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in different categories: 10 for PwBD-1, 14 for PwBD-2, 9 for PwBD-3, and 9 for PwBD-5.
Similarly, the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has a total of 55 vacancies to be filled, broken down as follows: 22 for the General category, 15 for OBC, 8 for SC, 6 for EWS, and 4 for the ST category. All appointments will be finalised in accordance with these availability figures and the provisions outlined in the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025.