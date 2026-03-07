UPSC CSE 2025: Accident put her in a wheelchair and wiped her memory. Decade later, Kerala woman secures rank 483

A road accident in 2016 left Athira Sugathan, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course, wheelchair-bound and in a state of amnesia for two years. The circumstances could have shattered anyone else, but Athira fought the odds and turned her story of pain and loss into a launchpad for her civil service dreams. On Friday, when the results for the UPSC CSE 2025 were announced, Athira secured rank 483. This was her fourth attempt.

A native of Kozhikode, Athira (30) met with a road accident in Bengaluru, where she was studying, in February 2016. After months of treatment, she returned to Kozhikode.

“For two years, I suffered from memory loss. I had forgotten that I studied BDS. But my memory slowly returned after Ayurvedic treatment, and I decided to complete the (BDS) course. I went back to the Bengaluru college, where my family arranged a caretaker for me. I had forgotten the lessons for the first three years, but eventually I picked up from where I left off and completed the course,” she said.

The next turning point was in 2020, when Athira returned to Kozhikode and joined an NGO as a volunteer, working among the differently-abled. “Those were the days of Covid-19. I could understand the issues and problems of differently-abled people like me. I had a dream to work on a larger canvas, and I aspired for social mobility, which led me to think about civil service,” she said.

Athira then joined the Thiruvananthapuram-based Absolute IAS Academy, which had a special programme, Butterfly, for physically challenged students aspiring to crack UPSC. Taking Malayalam as an optional subject, Athira attended classes online. Occasionally, she went to Thiruvananthapuram with the support of her parents, Sugathan and Mini, both LIC agents.

The road ahead was not easy, but Athira got support from her younger sister, Anagha. Then a BSc psychology student, Anagha quit the degree programme midway and opted for BSc Nursing so she could look after her elder sister. Anagha recently completed the course. “I am indebted to my sister, whose sacrifice and dedication helped me. At the UPSC interview, they asked me who my best friend was. I told them it was her,” she said.

Athira, who wishes to become an IAS officer, said that if she doesn’t make the cut, she will make another attempt. “The crisis brought out a courageous person in me. I decided that life in a wheelchair should not be a constraint for me in dreaming big,” she said.