From IPS training in Hyderabad to AIR 9 in UPSC CSE 2025: UP’s Aastha Jain improves rank in 3rd attempt

Aastha Jain from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh has secured All-India Rank 9 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. This was Aastha’s third attempt. She had secured a rank of 131 in her first attempt and was undergoing training for the Indian Police Service in the Hyderabad cadre. She stood 186 in her second attempt.

Speaking over the phone from Hyderabad, Aastha credited her parents, her siblings, and her teachers for her success.

A resident of the Saravgyan locality in Kandla, Aastha is the second daughter of Ajay Kumar Jain, who runs a confectionery shop near the Laxmi Narayan temple in the town. The family has three daughters and a son.