UPSC CSE 2021 results, State board exams and more: Top education news last week

While the week buzzed with UPSC CSE 2021 results, in which the top three rankers were all women, this year, a lot more happened in the education sector of India. From state board results to introduction of UK’s High Potential Individual visa — here’s a quick recap.

High Potential Individual visa

The UK government has announced that graduates from the world’s top 50 non-UK universities can now work in Britain via the new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa route. This year’s list features two universities from Mainland China and two from Hong Kong. However, no Indian university has been able to earn a spot.

The candidates who successfully get the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa get permission to stay in the UK for at least two years. In case the candidate has a PhD or other doctoral qualification, they can stay in the country for three years.

IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for the July 2022 admission cycle for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL). Interested students can apply for these programmes by visiting the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates have time till July 31, 2022 to apply for the ODL programmes. The same time frame has also been adopted for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes, in online and ODL mode.

UPSC Results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today on May 30. Candidates can check their respective results at the official website — upsc.gov.in. Shruti Sharma has secured all India Rank 1 in the final result declared today. All the top three positions have been secured by girl candidates this year. Shruti is an alumnus of St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University and has been preparing for UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

Also read | UPSC Civil Service final result 2021 released; girls secure top 3 positions

Ukraine crisis

The Union government has been “concerned” about the education of Indian medical students who fled the war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said in Vadodara Monday.

“We are talking to other nations around Ukraine in order to work out a solution so that Indian students can continue their medical courses in the universities there… We have spoken to Hungary and they are willing to make arrangements to admit as many Indian students whose academics have been interrupted due to the Ukraine conflict. We are taking this issue seriously to help our children as much as we can,” Jaishankar said.

Indian students in Chinese universities

Indian medical students studying in Chinese universities, who have been stranded in India since January 2020, recently held a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding immediate action to allow them to obtain practical training, either in China or in Indian medical schools.

Students who are in their final year of MBBS or those who are set to begin their final year in July 2022 are among the most concerned – a mandatory one-year internship, after the final year, is part of the MBBS course, and a degree without the practical training, they fear, will be futile.

State board results

— Assam

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) announced the HSLC or class 10 results declaration date and time. The result will be declared on June 7. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams were conducted from March 15 and concluded on March 31, 2022 and the practicals were held between March 4 to 5, 2022.

— Andhra Pradesh

The result for class 10 exams has been delayed, and is now expected to be declared on June 6, 2022 (Monday). Students who appeared for the class 10 exams will be able to check their results on the official BSEAP website — bse.ap.gov.in.

However, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has not given any reason behind this delay.

— Goa

The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the SSC or class 10 result today at 5:30 pm. An overall pass percentage of 92.75 per cent has been recorded by the board with a total of 18,869 students qualifying the SSC exam this year. Candidates, who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.in.

— Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the results for the class 10 and 12 board examinations 2022. All the students who appeared for CGSOS board examination can check their respective results on the official website — sos.cg.nic.in.

In the high school result, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 53.07 per cent in which a total 56.64 per cent girls and 50.58 per cent boys were declared pass. In the class 12 result, 64.03 per cent students were declared pass. Girls performed better with a pass percentage of 66.11 per cent as compared to boys pass percentage of 62.28 per cent.

— West Bengal

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website –wbresults.nic.in. The WBBSE Class 10 exams were held successfully after two years in an offline pen and paper mode from March 7 to March 16, 2022.

— Nagaland

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results today. Candidates can check their respective results at the official website — nbsenagaland.com. This year, out of 28,938 candidates, a total of 18,721 candidates passed the class 10 exams with an overall pass percentage of 64.69 per cent. For class 12, This year, 16 schools in the Arts stream, 10 in science and four in Commerce recorded a 100 per cent pass result. The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream is 80.64 per cent.

— Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the results for class 8 exams on June 2, 2022. Students who appeared for the PSEB class 8 exams can now check their results on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 98.25 per cent. Manpreet Singh of Barnala district earned the top rank in the state by securing 100 per cent marks. The second rank was earned jointly by Himani of Hoshiarpur district and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar district who secured 99.33 per cent marks.

— Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the class 12 results for commerce and science streams on June 1. Candidates can check their results at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

— Uttar Pradesh

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will soon be announcing the results for class 10, 12 results. Students who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their results at the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

To check the results, students will have to visit the official UPMSP website — upmsp.edu.in. In addition to the UPMSP website, students can also visit results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to check their results for class 10 and 12. Students will have to key in their roll number and school code to get access to their results through these websites.