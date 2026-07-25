UPSC CMS admit card 2026 out at upsconline.nic.in, exam on August 2

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC CMS 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 2 to fill 1,358 Medical Officer vacancies across various central government organisations.
Candidates can access the admit card using either their registered mobile number and OTP, Universal Registration Number (URN) and password, or registered email ID and password. UPSC has clarified that no paper admit cards will be sent by post. Candidates should download and print the e-admit card well before the examination and retain it until the recruitment process is complete.
Visit the official UPSC online portal at upsconline.nic.in
Click on the UPSC CMS 2026 e-admit card link
Log in using the required credentials
Download the admit card and verify all details
Take a printout for use on the examination day
UPSC has advised candidates to reach the examination centre at least 90 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the test to complete face authentication, identity verification and frisking procedures.
Before appearing for the examination, candidates should carefully verify the details printed on the admit card, including their name, photograph and QR code. In case of any discrepancy, the commission has advised candidates to immediately report it through the email address mentioned in the official notice.
Candidates will be allowed to carry only a printed e-admit card, the same photo identity proof mentioned in the admit card, a black ballpoint pen, pencil, transparent water bottle, passport-size photographs (where applicable), and other items permitted in the official instructions. Mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic devices, books, bags and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination venue.