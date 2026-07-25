UPSC CMS admit card 2026 out at upsconline.nic.in, exam on August 2

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CMS 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 2 to fill 1,358 Medical Officer vacancies across various central government organisations.

Candidates can access the admit card using either their registered mobile number and OTP, Universal Registration Number (URN) and password, or registered email ID and password. UPSC has clarified that no paper admit cards will be sent by post. Candidates should download and print the e-admit card well before the examination and retain it until the recruitment process is complete.