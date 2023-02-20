scorecardresearch
‘Let govt take the call’: SC on UPSC Civil Services extra attempt case

UPSC CSE aspirants have been raising the issue for the last two years. The petitioners have sought direction from the UPSC to extend them an additional attempt to appear in the exam.

upsc cse extra attempt hearing in SCIn December last year, the aggrieved aspirants also staged a protest at Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar.(File)

UPSC Civil Services: The Supreme Court today dismissed the plea of aspirants seeking an extra attempt and age relaxation in the UPSC Civil Services exam citing that candidates could not appear in the exam due to the Covid pandemic, as per the Live Law

“Let government as a matter of policy take a call. But if you want a judicial review, we have to draw a line. When the court has pronounced a judgement, you cannot keep filing petitions. We have to draw a line somewhere,” Justice Rahotagi said.

Aspirants have been raising the issue for the last two years. The petitioners have sought direction from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to extend them an additional attempt to appear in the exam.

Read |UPSC notifies 1105 vacancies for Civil Services this year, highest in 7 years

The issue of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to candidates for the civil services examination (CSE) due to Covid-19 was brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions in March 2022. 

In the March 24 report, the committee has said that keeping in view the hardships faced by the student community during the first and second waves of Covid-19, it recommends the government change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand for civil services examination (CSE) aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.

In the hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it is not feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age limit in respect of the civil services examination. Therefore, the demand for an extra attempt cannot be entertained. 

Also read |UPSC Civil Services exam: List of institutes offering free coaching, scholarships for preparation

In December last year, the aggrieved aspirants also staged a protest at Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. “Many of the students either lost a parent or both to Covid around the exam day or themselves suffered from the infection. We are just seeking the implementation of provisions already available. Additional chances should be provided to affected candidates who could not appear for the exam in the last two years,” the protestors claimed. 

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 13:33 IST
