UPSC Civil Services main result 2018 declared at upsc.gov.in, 1994 candidates qualify

UPSC Civil Services result 2018: The result for the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018 has been declared. All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations can download the same from the official websites – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The main examination was conducted from September 28 to October 7, 2018. The qualified candidates have to appear for the personality test which is tentatively scheduled to begin from February 4 onwards.

The successful candidates have to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents at the time of their personality test. The formats of SC/ST/OBC and PwD certificates and TA Form, etc. can be downloaded from the website of the commission.

The e-Summon letter or the admit card of the personality test of candidates being called for the interview will be

available for download from the Commission’s website mentioned above from January 8 onwards.

The result of the civil services preliminary examination was declared on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The prelims were held on June 3, 2018. The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

UPSC Civil Services main results 2018: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of UPSC – upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link ‘UPSC Civil Services results 2018’ on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying roll number of the qualified candidates.

Step 4: Download the result and if needed, take a print out for future references.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of civil services examination 2018 is approximately 782 which include 27 vacancies reserved for P.H category, that is, 07 vacancies for LDCP, 08 posts for B/LV and 12 vacancies for H.I., the notification said. Last year, UPSC had released notification to recruit around 980 officers which were considered lowest in the past five years, this year it further goes down.