UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out: Where and how to download?

UPSC Prelims 2026 UPSC Admit Cards Out: Where to download? (Screengrab of candidates' portal)

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 admit cards. Candidates who have registered for the UPSC Civil Services Examination can now download their hall tickets from the official portals at upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 across examination centres nationwide. The preliminary examination serves as the first stage of recruitment for prestigious services including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and Group B central services. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the examination this year.