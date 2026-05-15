UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out: Where and how to download?

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 admit cards. Candidates who have registered for the UPSC Civil Services Examination can now download their hall tickets from the official portals at upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in.
The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 across examination centres nationwide. The preliminary examination serves as the first stage of recruitment for prestigious services including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and Group B central services. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the examination this year.
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online portals at upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for “UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 Admit Card”
Step 3: Log in using your registration ID or roll number along with date of birth/password
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2026 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and print the hall ticket for future use and exam-day entry
Candidates should verify details such as name, roll number, exam centre, photograph, and reporting time carefully after downloading the admit card.
The prelims examination will be conducted in offline OMR-based mode in two shifts. General Studies Paper I will be held in the morning session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II in the afternoon session. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their e-admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.
Applicants are advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card, including reporting time, examination centre guidelines, prohibited items, and exam-day procedures. UPSC generally announces the prelims result around a month after the examination. The preliminary examination is qualifying in nature and marks obtained in this stage are not counted in the final merit list.