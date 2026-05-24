UPSC Prelims 2026 Paper 1 Concludes: Check this year’s GS paper and questions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has concluded the General Studies (GS) Paper-I of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on May 24. This year’s paper surprised many aspirants as several questions were framed around practical situations, judgment and decision-making, making parts of the paper appear closer to the Ethics paper of the UPSC Mains examination rather than the traditional factual Prelims format.

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Candidates and experts noted that while the paper continued to cover conventional areas such as polity, history, geography, economy, environment and current affairs, a noticeable number of questions tested analytical thinking and administrative reasoning. Unlike previous years where elimination techniques and static concepts dominated the exam, the 2026 paper reportedly included more applied and scenario-based questions requiring candidates to evaluate situations and choose the most appropriate course of action.