UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Updates: Check paper analysis, students’ reactions

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the Civil Service Prelims examination on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This year, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination which was being conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview. The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018.
The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.
"This year's paper had a relatively higher number of questions from Economy and Geography. The cut-off should be comparable to last year's cut-off. There were a few questions which were very confusing. Nevertheless, 55% or above should guarantee clearing the paper," said Mr. Kumar Rohit, BYJU's
Last year, the cutoff for the general category was 105.3
The questions on National Sample Survey Organisation was of the document that was published four years ago, said a student.
"The paper was quite difficult than the previous year. Though the pattern was same, but students got stuck with some raere questions," said a student
The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 examination has been concluded. The examination was conducted in two shifts at various centres across the country.
The Main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018. The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS
While attempting the paper, do not dedicate too much of time on a particular question. In case of confusion, skip the same and try solving/answering the next one. Answer all those questions first which you are confident about. When you’re done with all the questions, come back and try the leftover ones.
It should be noted that candidates are required to bring their own black ball point pen as they will be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point pen only. No other pen will be allowed to be used
Do not walk into the paper with a specific set number of questions you need to answer under all circumstances. Please remember that negative marking can hamper your score immensely, and an educated guess is a guess after all. Exercise utmost caution while attempting questions you are not fully sure of.
Items which candidates cannot carry inside the examination hall includes — Mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator. Valuable/expensive items and bags are also not allowed.
The Paper-I of the UPSC Civil Service Prelims exam has concluded. The paper two has also started. The main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018.