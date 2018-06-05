UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Updates: Check paper analysis, students’ reactions

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Live Updates: This year, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination which is being conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2018 10:46:01 am
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the Civil Service Prelims examination on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This year, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination which was being conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview. The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

Live Blog

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 LIVE: Check paper analysis, students' reactions

21:30 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Students rate Paper-II tough
21:25 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
20:28 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Students rated paper two easy
20:26 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Students rated paper one tough
20:24 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
19:47 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Expert's analysis

"This year's paper had a relatively higher number of questions from Economy and Geography. The cut-off should be comparable to last year's cut-off. There were a few questions which were very confusing. Nevertheless, 55% or above should guarantee clearing the paper," said Mr. Kumar Rohit, BYJU's

18:48 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Questions asked on digital currency, apps
18:21 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
18:10 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Pictures from Aizawl centres
18:02 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: What was cutoff last year

Last year, the cutoff for the general category was 105.3

17:51 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
Odd question on National Sample Survey Organisation

The questions on National Sample Survey Organisation was of the document that was published four years ago, said a student.

17:46 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
'The paper was quite difficult than the previous year,' said a student

"The paper was quite difficult than the previous year. Though the pattern was same, but students got stuck with some raere questions," said a student

17:37 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
17:34 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
17:30 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Students complained of tougher CSAT
17:24 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Second round tougher than first round, students reacted
17:13 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Examination concludes

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 examination has been concluded. The examination was conducted in two shifts at various centres across the country.

16:14 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Here is how students reacted
16:01 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Main examination

The Main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018. The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS

15:43 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2018: What to do at examination centre

While attempting the paper, do not dedicate too much of time on a particular question. In case of confusion, skip the same and try solving/answering the next one. Answer all those questions first which you are confident about. When you’re done with all the questions, come back and try the leftover ones.

15:30 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Students' reactions
15:08 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
15:01 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Instructions regarding ball point pen

It should be noted that candidates are required to bring their own black ball point pen as they will be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point pen only. No other pen will be allowed to be used

14:49 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Lakhs not allowed to appear in this exam
14:43 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Beware of negative marking

Do not walk into the paper with a specific set number of questions you need to answer under all circumstances. Please remember that negative marking can hamper your score immensely, and an educated guess is a guess after all. Exercise utmost caution while attempting questions you are not fully sure of.

14:39 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Prelims 2018: Students complain of mismanagement
14:36 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Prelims 2018: Items banned

Items which candidates cannot carry inside the examination hall includes — Mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator. Valuable/expensive items and bags are also not allowed.

14:30 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Prelims 2018: Twitter reactions
14:25 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Paper-I concludes

The Paper-I of the UPSC Civil Service Prelims exam has concluded. The paper two has also started. The main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018. 

The UPSC Civil Service Prelims examination is being conducted on Sunday, June 3, 2018. The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS

