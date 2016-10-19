UPSC Civil Services exam: Important instructions for filling the DAF form

Filling the DAF is one of the most important steps for candidates after clearing the prelims. (Thinkstock photo) Filling the DAF is one of the most important steps for candidates after clearing the prelims. (Thinkstock photo)

The Detail Application Form (DAF) is filled by candidates after clearing the prelims round of the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE). In this form, the candidate has to put down credentials of his/ her academic journey so far as well as details of employment, family, income sources and so on.

Filling the DAF is one of the most important steps for candidates after clearing the prelims. Almost 12,000-15,000 aspirants undergo this process every year. They have to be very careful while filling the form as one has to fill their choices of services and cadre also. This form asks for information about hobbies and extracurricular activities too which not only reflects personality but also becomes an important area on which various questions are asked in the interview.

One can fetch maximum marks in the interview round if he/she fills it correctly. There must be no mistake in filling the DAF because it may lead to rejection of the form or cancellation of selection of the candidate. Candidates have to register themselves on the UPSC website to fill up this form. There is a minimum examination fee to be submitted with this form. Women & SC/ST candidates are exempted from this fee.

The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the Commission from October 7, 2016 to October 20, 2016 till 6 pm.

