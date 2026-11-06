1,000 Punjab students to get free UPSC, PCS coaching: Which other states offer similar schemes?

The Punjab government will provide free online coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examinations to 1,000 selected college students under its Punjab Sikhiya Kranti initiative.

The programme will cover 750 students enrolled in government colleges and 250 students from private colleges, according to an official statement. Selected candidates will receive structured live and recorded lectures, study material, test series, answer-writing practice, personalised mentorship, doubt-clearing sessions and interview guidance.

Punjab is among several states that run government-funded civil services coaching programmes, offering assistance ranging from free residential training to subsidised coaching. While some states have issued fresh admission notifications for the 2026-27 academic session, others continue to operate established schemes with separate eligibility and selection processes. Here’s a state-wise list: