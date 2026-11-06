1,000 Punjab students to get free UPSC, PCS coaching: Which other states offer similar schemes?

The Punjab government will provide free online coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examinations to 1,000 selected college students under its Punjab Sikhiya Kranti initiative.
The programme will cover 750 students enrolled in government colleges and 250 students from private colleges, according to an official statement. Selected candidates will receive structured live and recorded lectures, study material, test series, answer-writing practice, personalised mentorship, doubt-clearing sessions and interview guidance.
Punjab is among several states that run government-funded civil services coaching programmes, offering assistance ranging from free residential training to subsidised coaching. While some states have issued fresh admission notifications for the 2026-27 academic session, others continue to operate established schemes with separate eligibility and selection processes. Here’s a state-wise list:
States offering free UPSC coaching in 2026-27
|State
|Scheme/Programme
|Coaching support
|Punjab
|Punjab Sikhiya Kranti – Civil Services Programme
|Free online UPSC and PCS coaching, test series and mentorship
|Odisha
|Free UPSC Civil Services Residential Coaching Programme
|Free residential coaching, accommodation, food, study material and test series
|Telangana
|Telangana Minorities Study Circle
|One-year UPSC foundation coaching through classroom and residential training
|Maharashtra
|BARTI, TRTI, SARTHI, AMRUT and ARTI programmes
|Free pre-examination training for UPSC and other competitive examinations
|Rajasthan
|Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana
|Free coaching assistance for UPSC, RPSC and other competitive examinations
|Tamil Nadu
|All India Civil Services Coaching Centre
|Free coaching, boarding and financial assistance
|Delhi
|Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana
|Government-funded coaching fee assistance and stipend for eligible candidates
|Bihar
|Pre-Examination Training Centres
|Free coaching for civil services and other competitive examinations
|Uttar Pradesh
|Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana
|Free online and offline coaching and mentorship
|Manipur
|Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services Aspirants
|Government-supported civil services coaching
In Odisha, the state government’s free UPSC Civil Services Residential and Non-Residential Coaching Programme for 2026–27 is expected to benefit 200 Odisha-domiciled aspirants. Candidates are selected through an entrance examination. The residential programme includes preparation for the UPSC Preliminary and Main examinations, along with food, accommodation, library access and mentorship. The state has also published entrance examination results and subsequent waitlist notices for the batch.
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The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, under the Minorities Welfare Department, has listed a one-year UPSC Civil Services Foundation programme for 2027. The batch has 100 seats, with admissions through an entrance test. The programme is intended for eligible candidates from notified minority communities and will be conducted in a classroom and residential format in Hyderabad.
Maharashtra and Rajasthan: Maharashtra has invited applications for its 2026–27 competitive examination training programmes through BARTI, TRTI, SARTHI, AMRUT and ARTI. The programmes cover UPSC and MPSC, among other examinations. Rajasthan’s Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana provides free coaching assistance to eligible students preparing for UPSC, RPSC and other competitive examinations. However, separate UPSC beneficiary figures for the latest intake have not been established.
Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Bihar: Tamil Nadu’s All India Civil Services Coaching Centre provides free training for UPSC Preliminary, Main and interview stages. The state announced 225 shortlisted candidates for free Mains coaching and boarding facilities in 2025, alongside Rs 25,000 assistance under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.
Delhi’s Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana offers coaching fee assistance to eligible candidates, while Bihar operates free coaching through its Pre-Examination Training Centres for civil services and other competitive examinations.