The Union Public Service Commission on Monday hosted a workshop for secretaries of state public service commissions to identify operational bottlenecks, share proven solutions and work towards harmonising administrative standards nationwide.
It comes at a time when the commissions face the twin task of conducting large-scale examinations securely and using technology to stay ahead of those who try to misuse it, a statement issued by the UPSC said.
The one-day workshop brought together officers who run the day-to-day recruitment machinery in the states.
“Secretaries, joint secretaries and senior officers of state commissions from across the country gathered to identify operational bottlenecks, share proven solutions, and work towards harmonising administrative standards nationwide,” the statement said.
Addressing the gathering, UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said that at the Commission’s centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised the importance of sharing best practices among public service commissions, and the workshop is a realisation of that vision.
“This is a time of reform and innovation, and technology has a big part to play in it. When people use technology to beat the system, the only way is to use more technology to keep a check on them so that the system remains fair and transparent and the integrity of the examination process is upheld,” he said.
Kumar also outlined recent initiatives of the Commission, including AI-enabled face authentication of candidates at examination venues, the universal registration number for applicants, digitisation of department promotion committee proposals and computerised randomisation of interview boards.
Welcoming the participants, UPSC secretary Shashi Ranjan Kumar said it is not a workshop “where we teach, and you learn”.
“It is a gathering of colleagues who perform the same responsibilities in different circumstances, under the same constitutional obligations. While chairpersons and members shape the vision, it is our duty as secretaries to ensure that operational mechanisms are robust, legally sound, fair and technologically modern. We bridge policy intent with administrative execution,” the UPSC secretary said.
He said many state commissions have developed effective solutions in areas such as digital processing of applications, conduct of examinations in regional languages and grievance redressal, and urged the participants to pool these into a shared repository of best practices.
After the inaugural session, the workshop moved into four working sessions in which the UPSC branches dealing with examinations, recruitment, recruitment rules, and disciplinary and appeal cases presented their procedures and practices, each followed by an open discussion with the participating officers.