The Union Public Service Commission on Monday hosted a workshop for secretaries of state public service commissions to identify operational bottlenecks, share proven solutions and work towards harmonising administrative standards nationwide.

It comes at a time when the commissions face the twin task of conducting large-scale examinations securely and using technology to stay ahead of those who try to misuse it, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

The one-day workshop brought together officers who run the day-to-day recruitment machinery in the states.

“Secretaries, joint secretaries and senior officers of state commissions from across the country gathered to identify operational bottlenecks, share proven solutions, and work towards harmonising administrative standards nationwide,” the statement said.