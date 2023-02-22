UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Application edit window opens today

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: The process to edit the UPSC Civil Services 2023 application form details will begin today; February 22. Candidates can visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in to make the changes.

The last date to make the changes is February 28. The application process started on February 1 and concluded on February 21.

“ In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly,” the notification reads. Candidates are only allowed to make changes once in a lifetime in the OTR facility. This service can be availed within 14 days from the date of filling the OTR form.

This year, UPSC has notified 1105 vacancies for the civil services exam. The Civil Services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 28 while the main examination will commence on September 15.