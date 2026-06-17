UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result: Name-wise list of qualified candidates out at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the name-wise list of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026, following the roll number-wise result announced on June 15 for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination held on May 24, 2026.
The results of CSE Prelims was declared on June 15. A total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for CSE Main against 1,016 vacancies notified for this year’s cycle. In comparison, 14,161 candidates had qualified for the Main examination in 2025 against 1,087 vacancies.
UPSC has clarified that the candidature of the selected applicants is provisional. They will be required to update certain details through the UPSC portal upsconline.nic.in that will remain open from June 19 to June 28, 2026.
During this process, candidates must submit the prescribed examination fee of Rs 200 for admission to the Main examination. Female candidates, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are exempted from paying the fee. They will also be required to submit or update details relating to scribes, assistive devices, and requests for question papers in large fonts, wherever applicable. In addition, they must fill their cadre preferences for the Civil Services Examination 2026.
All qualified candidates must log in, update their details and submit their application between June 19 and June 28. Those who have already provided the necessary documents and information will also need to login and submit details after verifying them to generate their e-Admit card for the Main examination. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of candidature.
As per the notice, the marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be uploaded only after the entire Civil Services Examination 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination 2026 processes are completed and the final results are declared.