UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result: Name-wise list of qualified candidates out at upsc.gov.in

Female candidates, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are exempted from paying the CSE Main exam fee (Representative Image/AI)

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the name-wise list of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026, following the roll number-wise result announced on June 15 for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination held on May 24, 2026.

The results of CSE Prelims was declared on June 15. A total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for CSE Main against 1,016 vacancies notified for this year’s cycle. In comparison, 14,161 candidates had qualified for the Main examination in 2025 against 1,087 vacancies.

UPSC has clarified that the candidature of the selected applicants is provisional. They will be required to update certain details through the UPSC portal upsconline.nic.in that will remain open from June 19 to June 28, 2026.