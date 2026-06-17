UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result: Name-wise list of qualified candidates out at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 on June 15, with 13,343 candidates qualifying for the Civil Services (Main) Examination and 1,046 candidates shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Main Examination.

In a new notice, UPSC has clarified that the candidature of the selected applicants is provisional. They will be required to provide/update their details such as submission of Mains fee, updation of scribe details and filling up the Cadre Preference for the CSE Main exam. Candidates will be able to fill these dates on the official website at upsconline.gov.in from June 19 to June 28, 2026.