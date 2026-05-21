UPSC adds Kanpur, Meerut, Bhubaneshwar centres for CSE Prelims 2026; over 23,000 candidates register

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced three new examination centres at Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, and Meerut for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026. The Commission, which conducts one of the most sought after exams in India said the move is aimed at reducing congestion and improving accessibility for candidates. With the addition of these centres, the total number of examination centres for the preliminary examination has increased from 80 to 83. The UPSC CSE exam will be conducted on May 24 this year.

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According to the Commission, over 23,400 candidates have opted for the newly added centres, significantly easing pressure on nearby cities that previously handled large volumes of applicants. Bhubaneswar emerged as the most preferred among the three new centres, receiving 10,656 applications and substantially reducing the burden on the existing Cuttack centre. Similarly, the newly established Kanpur centre received 6,938 applications, helping decongest Lucknow. In western Uttar Pradesh, the Meerut centre attracted 5,902 applications, offering relief to candidates who earlier depended largely on Ghaziabad.