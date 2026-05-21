UPSC adds Kanpur, Meerut, Bhubaneshwar centres for CSE Prelims 2026; over 23,000 candidates register

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced three new examination centres at Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, and Meerut for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026. The Commission, which conducts one of the most sought after exams in India said the move is aimed at reducing congestion and improving accessibility for candidates. With the addition of these centres, the total number of examination centres for the preliminary examination has increased from 80 to 83. The UPSC CSE exam will be conducted on May 24 this year.
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According to the Commission, over 23,400 candidates have opted for the newly added centres, significantly easing pressure on nearby cities that previously handled large volumes of applicants. Bhubaneswar emerged as the most preferred among the three new centres, receiving 10,656 applications and substantially reducing the burden on the existing Cuttack centre. Similarly, the newly established Kanpur centre received 6,938 applications, helping decongest Lucknow. In western Uttar Pradesh, the Meerut centre attracted 5,902 applications, offering relief to candidates who earlier depended largely on Ghaziabad.
|New UPSC Centre
|Number of Applications
|Relieved Existing Centre
|Bhubaneswar
|10,656
|Cuttack
|Kanpur
|6,938
|Lucknow
|Meerut
|5,902
|Ghaziabad
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said the initiative is part of the Commission’s efforts to make the examination process more candidate-friendly and efficient. “The addition of three new centres is aimed at easing congestion and providing greater convenience to aspirants,” he said.
He also highlighted UPSC’s renewed focus on inclusivity for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Under a revised mechanism, PwBD candidates were allotted their preferred examination centres even if additional capacities had to be created. As many as 805 PwBD candidates secured centres of their choice in the Delhi region alone.
This year, UPSC has received a total of 8,19,372 registrations for the 2026 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. The Commission introduced a dropdown option in the application form allowing candidates to select nearby preferred cities, in order to further enhance examination infrastructure and planning. UPSC said the collected data would help them identify possible locations for setting up additional centres in the future.
The Commission stated that these measures reflect its continued commitment to ensuring fairness, transparency, accessibility, and convenience in one of the country’s most competitive examinations. Moreover, for the first time, the Commission will release the provisional answer key shortly after Prelims. Earlier the answer key was published following the final results of the examination cycle.