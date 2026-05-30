UPSC Prelims 2026 cut-offs may drop to a record low after ‘lengthy and unpredictable’ exam: Here’s a 5-year overview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last week concluded the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026. This year, 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for CSE Prelims, taking the General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and CSAT (Paper 2) across centres nationwide.

Initial reactions from candidates and coaching institutes suggest that this year’s GS Paper 1 was significantly more challenging than previous years. Many students, as well as UPSC educators have described the papers as lengthy, analytical and unpredictable. Experts also noted a visible shift towards conceptual and statement-based questions, making elimination techniques and deeper understanding crucial for attempting the paper effectively.

Historically, higher difficulty levels in UPSC Prelims have translated into lower cut-offs across categories. Here’s a look at how cut-offs have been in the last five years, and how educators are expecting this year to be.