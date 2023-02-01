UPSC Civil Services 2023: Registration process begins, check eligibility criteria and steps to register

UPSC Civil Services 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today started the application process for Civil Services examinations (CSE) 2023. The last date to fill the application form is February 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website – upsconline.nic.in

This year, UPSC has notified 1105 vacancies for the civil services exam. The Civil Services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 28 while the main examination will commence from September 15.

Candidates must be well aware of the eligibility criteria before filling the form. Take a look at the eligibility criteria and steps to register below

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the UPSC Civil Services exam, the aspirant must be a citizen of India. They should have attained a minimum age of 21 years or a maximum of 32 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for certain categories like SC, ST, OBC, defence services personnel and more.

According to the official notice, a candidate must hold a graduate degree of any of the recognized universities.

Eligible candidates are permitted six attempts at the CSE 2023. However candidates belonging to SC and ST category are permitted unlimited attempts while OBC candidates can give nine attempts. PwBD candidates belonging to general and EWS category are also permitted for nine attempts.

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Steps to register

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2- Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 3- Now, click on the link that reads ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’.

Step 4- Find the link for online applications of the required recruitment.

Step 5- Complete the application process for UPSC IAS and IFS in two parts.

Step 6- In the first part, provide basic details and then read all necessary instructions for image specification, fee payment, correction, etc.

Step 7- Click on the ‘Submit’ and then follow the next set of procedures.

Step 8- Pay the online application fee, select the examination centre and then upload the required documents.

The commission has also started the online registration process for Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023, the window for online application will close on February 21. The prelims exam is conducted along with the civil services prelims exam however the mains and personality interview stage is conducted separately.