Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
UPSC Civil Services 2023: 1105 vacancies notified, highest in 7 years

With government’s decision to conduct IRMS through Civil Services in 2022, the number of vacant posts has peaked to its 10 year record.

upsc civil services 2023 vacancy analysisWith government's decision to conduct IRMS through Civil Services in 2022, the number of vacant posts has peaked to its 10 year records.
UPSC Civil Services 2023: 1105 vacancies notified, highest in 7 years
UPSC Civil Services 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the notification for the Civil Services 2023 exam. This year, the commission has notified 1105 vacancies which is the highest in the last seven years. In 2016, the commission advertised 1209 posts after which the number of vacancies continued to decline until last year.

Read |JEE, UPSC and GATE considered toughest exams in world, here’s why

Year No. of posts
2023-24 1105
2022-23 1011
2021-22 712
2020-21 796
2019-20 927
2018-19 812
2017-18 1058
2016-17 1209
2015-16 1164
2014-15 1364

In 2021, the UPSC had earlier application form for 861 vacancies which were then increased to 1011 after a total of 150 vacancies were added for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’.

As per the notification, the Government had decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Accordingly, the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) has issued the notification effecting inclusion of the IRMS, Group ‘A’ in the list of Services for recruitment through the Civil Services Examination-2022.

Read |UPSC Civil Services: Do graduation subjects play a role in preparation? Experts decode

It is to be noted that the government had earlier discontinued the inclusion of IRMS in civil services in 2019 and has decided to conduct this exam through the engineering services exam. As a result, the number of vacancies had dropped by 150-200 posts.

With government’s decision to conduct IRMS through Civil Services in 2022, the number of vacant posts has peaked to its 10 year record. UPSC conducts the civil services exam to recruit group A and B level officers at key government posts in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) among others. The exam is conducted in three stages – preliminary, main and personality test.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 18:43 IST
