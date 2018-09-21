UPSC Civil Services prelims 2019 exam on June 2; check schedule for ESE, NDA, CDS and other exams

UPSC civil service exam 2019: The civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on June 2, and the main examination on September 20, 2019 UPSC civil service exam 2019: The civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on June 2, and the main examination on September 20, 2019

UPSC civil service exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2019 and has announced that the civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on June 2, and the main examination on September 20, 2019. Candidates preparing for this exam can note the important dates from the official website or check the calendar below.

UPSC exam calendar 2019: Important dates

Civil Services Preliminary Examination: June 2, 2019

Civil Services Main Examination: June 20, 2019

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination: January 6, 2019

CDS Examination: February 3, 2019

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE Examination: March 3, 2019

NDA and NA examination: April 21, 2019

IES/ ISS Examination: June 28, 2019

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview. Every year, UPSC releases vacancy details and invite eligible candidates for the selection in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

