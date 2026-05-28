UPSC CDS, NDA 2026: Registration starts at upsconline.nic.in–Eligibility, salary & how to apply

Students can fill up the form at the UPSC website (Image generated by AI/Representative)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) Examination II, 2026. The registration link will be available at the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Interested candidates who want to apply for the Indian Armed Forces can fill out the registration form and apply for the exam. The deadline to fill out the admission form is June 9, 2026. The exam will be conducted on September 13, 2026.

UPSC CDS 2026 NDA 2: How to apply?

To apply for the exam, candidates have to fill out the registration form by following the steps mentioned below: