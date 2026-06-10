UPSC CDS, NDA 2 registration extended on upsconline.nic.in, last date to register June 11

UPSC CDS 2, NDA 2 registration extended: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the deadline for the registration of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy (NDA) 2. The extended deadline to apply for the exam is June 11, 2026. Candidates who are willing to apply but have missed out can fill out the form by visiting their official website at upsconline.nic.in.
As per the official schedule, the commissioned officer’s recruitment exam will take place on September 13, 2026. The exam will be held in offline mode. The exam for NDA 2 will take place at 86 centres, while the examination for CDS 2 will happen at 84 centres.
To apply for these exams, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link of CDS 2 2026 or NDA 2 2026 at the homepage.
Step 3: Register yourself.
Step 4: Log in and fill up the form.
Step 5: Pay the required amount as necessary.
Step 6: Submit the application form.
Step 7: Download and save a copy for future reference.
For the CDS 2 exam, candidates have to pay Rs 200 as the required fees. However, female, SC and ST candidates are being exempted. Candidates who are applying for the NDA 2 exam have to pay Rs 100 as the application fees to complete the registration process.
For the NDA 2, CDS 2 recruitment exam, there are 845 vacancies in total. Out of these, 451 vacancies are for the UPSC CDS 2 exam, while 394 vacancies are for the UPSC NDA 2 exam.
For UPSC CDS 2 recruitment, the selection process consists of a written exam followed by an interview. The written exam consists of three papers -English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. Each paper is for 200 marks. The time period of the exam is 2 hours. In the NDA 2 exam, Mathematics is for 300 marks, and the General Ability Test is for 600 marks.