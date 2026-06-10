UPSC CDS, NDA 2 registration extended on upsconline.nic.in, last date to register June 11

UPSC CDS 2, NDA 2 registration extended: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the deadline for the registration of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy (NDA) 2. The extended deadline to apply for the exam is June 11, 2026. Candidates who are willing to apply but have missed out can fill out the form by visiting their official website at upsconline.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the commissioned officer’s recruitment exam will take place on September 13, 2026. The exam will be held in offline mode. The exam for NDA 2 will take place at 86 centres, while the examination for CDS 2 will happen at 84 centres.