UPSC limits attempts for candidates clearing CSE: What’s new

The revised framework introduces a one-time exemption rule for candidates allotted services through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026, allowing them a narrowly defined opportunity to reappear for the exam under specified conditions.

Written by: Deepto Banerjee
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 10:17 PM IST
UPSC CSE reserve list 2024 result out at upsc.gov.inUPSC CSE reserve list 2024 result out at upsc.gov.in
The UPSC has announced changes in the limitations on the number of attempts and eligibility for candidates who have already cleared and been accepted into the civil services. In line with past previous years, the Commission specifies certain restrictions, however this year, in its CSE Prelims 2026 notification the UPSC has come up with specific and expanded restrictions.

According to the new rules, for the Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Group A services, the revised rules clarify when candidates appointed to services such as IPS, IAS and IFS can or cannot appear in subsequent Civil Services Examinations, tightening the framework around repeat attempts after selection or appointment.

In its latest notification, the Union Public Service Commission has issued the official notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in, with the last date for submission of applications set as February 24. The nationwide examination will be conducted to recruit candidates to the IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other Group A and Group B services. According to the notification, a total of 933 vacancies will be filled through CSE 2026, compared with 979 vacancies notified last year and 1,105 posts filled in 2024.

Who will be barred from appearing in CSE 2026 after IAS or IFS appointment?

Along with the notification, UPSC has detailed revised and more explicit eligibility restrictions, with IPS emerging as a key focus area. As per the 2026 notice, a candidate appointed to the IAS or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) on the basis of an earlier examination and continuing as a member of that service will not be eligible to appear in CSE 2026. If such appointment to IAS or IFS takes place after the CSE 2026 preliminary examination but before the mains, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the mains even if they have qualified prelims. If the appointment happens after the mains examination has begun but before results are declared, the candidate will not be considered for appointment to any service based on CSE 2026.

What has changed for IPS candidates under CSE 2026?

For the Indian Police Service, the UPSC has now spelt out a clear restriction. A candidate who has been selected or appointed to the IPS on the basis of an earlier examination will not be eligible to opt for or be allocated the IPS again on the basis of the CSE 2026 result. 

Notably, this IPS-specific bar is a sharper articulation compared to previous notifications.

Can candidates allocated to IPS or Group A services appear again in CSE 2027?

The commission has also laid down a detailed framework for candidates allocated to IPS or any Central Service Group A through CSE 2026 who wish to appear again in CSE 2027. Such candidates will be allowed to appear in CSE 2027 only if they are granted a one-time exemption from joining training by the concerned authority. They can defer joining only the Foundation Course. If they neither join training nor take exemption, their service allocation under CSE 2026 will be cancelled.

If recommended again in CSE 2027, candidates will have the option to accept either the service allocated in 2026 or 2027, with the other allocation standing cancelled. However, they will not be permitted to appear in CSE 2028 or any later examination unless they resign from the allocated service. Seniority will be decided based on the service ultimately joined and will not be depressed.

The notification also provides a one-time opportunity for candidates already allocated to any service based on CSE 2025 or earlier. Such candidates can appear in either CSE 2026 or CSE 2027 to use their remaining attempt without resigning from service. However, for appearing in CSE 2028 or beyond, resignation from the allocated service will be mandatory.

Compared to the 2025 notification, which largely focused on IAS and IFS with less granular detail, the 2026 rules introduce clearer and stricter provisions for IPS, marking a significant update in how repeat attempts and service allocations are regulated.

