UPSC announces 2027 calendar, CSE Prelims on May 23 next year

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its examination calendar for 2027, announcing that the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary exam will be conducted on May 23, 2027.

According to the schedule, the notification for the UPSC CSE 2027 will be issued on January 13, 2027, while the last date to submit applications is February 2, 2027. The exam will be held in a single day format on May 23, 2027. The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 will also be conducted through the same Civil Services Preliminary Examination. Meanwhile, the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027 is scheduled to start from August 20, 2027 and will continue for five days.

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As per the calendar released by UPSC, the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 notification will be issued on September 2, 2026, and candidates will be able to apply till September 22, 2026. The preliminary examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027. The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027 will be conducted from June 19, 2027 for two days.

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 will be notified on September 16, 2026, while the application process will close on October 6, 2026. The preliminary examination is scheduled for January 31, 2027. UPSC has further announced that the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027 will be held on June 18, 2027.

The CBI (DSP) LDCE 2027 notification will be released on December 16, 2026, and the last date for applications is January 5, 2027. The examination is scheduled to begin on February 27, 2027 and will continue for two days. Similarly, the CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2027 notification will be issued on November 25, 2026, while applications will close on December 15, 2026. The examination is slated for March 14, 2027.

For defence aspirants, the NDA and NA Examination (I) 2027 and CDS Examination (I) 2027 notification will be released on December 2, 2026. The last date to apply for both examinations is December 22, 2026. The examinations will be conducted on April 11, 2027. UPSC has also announced that the NDA and NA Examination (II), 2027 and CDS Examination (II), 2027 notification will be issued on May 12, 2027, applications will close on June 1, 2027, and the examinations will be held on September 19, 2027.

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The Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES/ISS), 2027 notification is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2027. Candidates can apply till March 2, 2027, while the examination will commence on June 18, 2027 and continue for three days. The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2027 notification will be issued on February 17, 2027, with the application window closing on March 9, 2027. The examination is scheduled for July 4, 2027.

According to the UPSC calendar, the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027 notification will be issued on March 3, 2027, and candidates will be able to apply till March 23, 2027. The examination will be conducted on July 18, 2027. The Indian Forest Service Main Examination, 2027 is scheduled to commence from November 21, 2027 and will continue for seven days.

The commission has also reserved multiple dates in 2027 for recruitment tests and examinations. These include January 9, March 13, June 5, July 31, August 7, September 25, October 16, October 23 and December 4, 2027. In addition, the S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE examination notification will be released on September 15, 2027, applications will close on October 5, 2027, and the examination will commence on December 18, 2027 for two days. UPSC further said the dates of notification, commencement and duration of examinations or recruitment tests are liable to change depending on circumstances.