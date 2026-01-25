UPSC 2026 New Cadre Allocation Policy: 10 points you need to know 

The UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026 introduces a new grouping structure that scraps the earlier zonal arrangement, redefining how successful UPSC candidates are assigned to the IAS, IPS, and IFoS.

The UPSC process follows rank, category, and vacancy availability, with allocation carried out in cycles of 25 cadres.

The Department of Personnel and Training, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has unveiled the revised UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026. Following consultations with state governments, the central government has revised the framework governing cadre allocation for the All India Services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

The policy, which replaces the system in place since 2017, introduces a new grouping structure that does away with the earlier zonal arrangement, redefining how successful UPSC candidates are assigned to the IAS, IPS, and IFoS. Here are the ten pointers you need to know about the UPSC cadre allocation:

The policy, which replaces the system in place since 2017, introduces a new grouping structure.

Ten points of the new policy

  1. The UPSC framework arranges all cadres alphabetically and divides them into four distinct groups to ensure balanced distribution and uphold the insider–outsider principle. Earlier, they were arranged geographically.
  2. Under the earlier system, Zone‑I included seven cadres — AGMUT, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. Zone‑II covered Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, while Zone‑III comprised Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Zone IV comprised West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland. The remaining southern states — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — were grouped under Zone‑V.
  3. Under the revised UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026, insider vacancies are filled first, strictly based on merit, subject to the candidate’s willingness and the availability of posts in their home state or cadre. Separate merit lists are drawn up for each category — UR, OBC, SC, and ST — and only those opting for insider allocation are considered.
  4. The UPSC process follows rank, category, and vacancy availability, with allocation carried out in cycles of 25 cadres. In each cycle, the highest-ranked candidate is placed first, while others move to subsequent cycles.
  5. Reserved category candidates are allotted using the same cycle-based system, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) receive priority within their category during adjustments. Any insider vacancies left unfilled are converted into outsider vacancies and are not carried forward.
  6. The outsider vacancies are filled only after the completion of insider allocations, following a roster-based system designed to ensure balanced distribution across cadres. The process unfolds in two stages: first for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and then for other candidates.
  7. PwBD aspirants are given priority and may be allotted a preferred cadre outside their home state, with provisions to create an additional vacancy if required. Once these allocations are made, the remaining posts are filled by non-PwBD candidates strictly in order of merit.
  8. The system operates through a rotational cycle across the four cadre groups, and if a candidate is inadvertently allotted their home cadre as an outsider, an exchange with the next candidate is carried out to maintain fairness.
  9. As per the revised guidelines, cadre-controlling authorities will now fix the annual vacancy count for each service. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will oversee the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will handle the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) will determine vacancies for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS).
  10. The revised cadre allocation norms stipulate that vacancies will be determined based on the cadre gap as of January 1 in the year following the Civil Services Examination (CSE). State governments are required to submit their requisitions by January 31. The guidelines further clarify that posts earmarked for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be counted within the Unreserved category and reflected as such in the cadre roster.

The revised UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy will operate through a rotational cycle system, covering 25 state and joint cadres, with each cycle accommodating 25 candidates in merit order. If multiple aspirants fall within the same cycle, priority will go to the candidate with the higher rank, while others will be moved to subsequent cycles. The government believes the revised system will advance its broader goals of fairness and administrative efficiency across the all-India services.

 

