UPSC 2026 New Cadre Allocation Policy: 10 points you need to know 

The Department of Personnel and Training, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has unveiled the revised UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026. Following consultations with state governments, the central government has revised the framework governing cadre allocation for the All India Services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

The policy, which replaces the system in place since 2017, introduces a new grouping structure that does away with the earlier zonal arrangement, redefining how successful UPSC candidates are assigned to the IAS, IPS, and IFoS. Here are the ten pointers you need to know about the UPSC cadre allocation: