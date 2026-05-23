UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 LIVE Updates: When is the reporting time for May 24 exam

– Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue well in advance for frisking and identity verification.
– Appearing at any examination venue other than the one mentioned in the admit card will not be permitted.
– The candidature of all candidates is provisional.
– Mobile phones, even in switched-off mode, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, cameras, pagers, pen drives, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.
– Candidates are allowed to wear only normal or simple wrist watches. Smart watches or watches with communication features are banned.
– Bags, luggage, valuables, and costly items are not allowed inside the venue. UPSC said the commission will not be responsible for the loss of any belongings.
– Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as there may not be arrangements available at the venue for safekeeping.
– Answers marked using any pen other than a black ballpoint pen will not be evaluated.
– Negative marking will be applicable for wrong answers in both question papers.
– Candidates using their own scribes will be permitted only if they have been issued a separate e-Admit Card for the scribe.
– UPSC has advised candidates to visit and confirm the location of their examination centre at least one day before the exam.
– If a candidate has changed their name after matriculation, they must carry a government-issued photo ID in the changed name. Failure to do so may lead to denial of entry into the examination premises.