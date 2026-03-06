UPSC 2025 Results: Trainee deputy collector Rajeshwari Suve M gets AIR 2 in CSE

Rajeshwari Suve M has obtained the second spot in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, result of which is released today. She is the highest-ranked women candidate in the list of 958 candidates recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services – Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. This year, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first spot, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M in the second and Akansh Dhull in the third spots.

Hailing from Vadipatti, a town in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. At the time of her selection, she is serving as a deputy collector (training) at the district collector’s Office in Dindigul under the Tamil Nadu government, claims Vajiram and Ravi, a coaching institute for UPSC.