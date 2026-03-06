UPSC 2025 Results: Trainee deputy collector Rajeshwari Suve M gets AIR 2 in CSE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Rajeshwari Suve M has obtained the second spot in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, result of which is released today. She is the highest-ranked women candidate in the list of 958 candidates recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services – Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. This year, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first spot, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M in the second and Akansh Dhull in the third spots.
Hailing from Vadipatti, a town in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. At the time of her selection, she is serving as a deputy collector (training) at the district collector’s Office in Dindigul under the Tamil Nadu government, claims Vajiram and Ravi, a coaching institute for UPSC.
Rajeshwari completed her schooling under the Tamil Nadu State Board before doing a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Vel Tech Multi Tech Engineering College, affiliated with Anna University, Chennai, in 2018. Her father runs his own business, while her mother serves as an associate professor at a government institution in the state.
Rajeshwari had appeared in the civil services preliminary examination five times before her breakthrough. She had also previously sat for the Indian Forest Service Examination. As mentioned by the coaching institute, for the Mains examination, she opted for Sociology as her optional subject.