UPSC 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates 56 CSE qualifiers, says insights from them will help govt

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday felicitated 56 candidates who cleared the civil services examination and said the Delhi government is working to give every student access to quality education, proper guidance, and the necessary resources for competitive exams.

The ceremony ‘Delhi ke Gaurav: UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026′ was organised for the first time by the government in collaboration with the revenue department and was held at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan.

UPSC CSE 2025 Results Out | AIR 1 | AIR 2 | AIR 3 | AIR 5 | AIR 9 | AIR 301 | AIR 483

During her address, Gupta said, “Our goal is to produce a large number of IAS, IPS officers, doctors, and engineers from the capital every year.” She affirmed that the Delhi Government is continuously working to make the capital’s education system more robust, inclusive, and competitive, ensuring that a significant number of IAS, IPS, and other officers emerge from the city every year.