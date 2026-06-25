UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins, check eligibility, important dates

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined State and Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
According to the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted for approximately 500 vacancies across various state government departments, although the final number may increase or decrease depending on administrative requirements.
|Event
|Date
|Online application begins
|June 25, 2026
|Last date to pay examination fee
|July 27, 2026
|Last date to submit application form
|July 27, 2026
|Correction and modification window closes
|August 3, 2026
The commission has made One Time Registration (OTR) compulsory for all applicants. Candidates who have not yet obtained their OTR number must complete the registration process through the OTR portal at least 72 hours before submitting their application. Only candidates with a valid OTR number will be able to access and submit the online application form on the UPPSC website.
The commission has also advised applicants to preserve records of every stage of the application process, including OTR registration, fee payment, final submission and any subsequent modifications, in both digital and printed formats for future reference.
The recruitment examination will be used to fill a wide range of Group A and Group B posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. Among the posts requiring both a written examination and interview are Principal in Government Intermediate Colleges, Assistant Director of Education (Inspection), Deputy Secretary in the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Senior Lecturer in DIETs, Labour Enforcement Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Food Safety Officer, District Probation Officer and Child Development Project Officer.
The notification also includes certain posts that will be filled through a written examination. These include Account and Audit Officer in Mandi Parishad, Marketing Officer in Mandi Parishad and Finance and Accounts Officer in the Urban Development Department.
Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination and are shortlisted for the Main Examination will be required to submit self-attested copies of all supporting documents relating to educational qualifications, reservation category, sub-category and other eligibility claims made during the application process. The commission has clarified that claims not supported by documentary evidence at the Main Examination stage will not be considered.
Candidates must first complete the OTR process and obtain their registration number. After that, they can log in to the UPPSC application portal, fill in the required personal and educational details, upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed examination fee. Once the application is submitted, candidates should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
The commission is expected to announce the schedule for the preliminary examination and release admit cards in due course.