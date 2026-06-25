UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins, check eligibility, important dates

All candidates applying for the posts should have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university. (Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined State and Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted for approximately 500 vacancies across various state government departments, although the final number may increase or decrease depending on administrative requirements.

UPPSC PCS 2026: Important dates

Event Date Online application begins June 25, 2026 Last date to pay examination fee July 27, 2026 Last date to submit application form July 27, 2026 Correction and modification window closes August 3, 2026

UPPSC PCS 2026: OTR mandatory before applying

The commission has made One Time Registration (OTR) compulsory for all applicants. Candidates who have not yet obtained their OTR number must complete the registration process through the OTR portal at least 72 hours before submitting their application. Only candidates with a valid OTR number will be able to access and submit the online application form on the UPPSC website.