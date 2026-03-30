UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Result: Neha Panchal secures rank one; six women in top 10 merit list

UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Result Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (UPPSC 2024) late Sunday night. Neha Panchal secured the top position, with Ananya Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh taking second place and Abhay Pratap Singh finishing third.
Women candidates made a strong mark this year, with six featuring in the top 10, including four from Uttar Pradesh. Out of 947 posts across 24 categories, 932 have been successfully filled. However, one post of Vyavasthadhikari and 14 posts of Vyavasthapak remain vacant due to the lack of suitable candidates. The selection result is available for viewing on the Commission’s website uppsc.up.nic.in.
|Toppers Name
|Neha Panchal
|Ananya Trivedi
|Abhay Pratap Singh
|Anamika Mishra
|Neha Singh
|Deepti Verma
|Pooja Tiwari
|Anurag Pandey
|Shubham Singh
According to UPPCS Secretary Ashok Kumar, details regarding candidates’ marks and category-wise/post-wise cut-off marks will soon be published on the Commission’s official website. Of the 932 selected candidates, 613 are men, and 319 are women, giving women a success rate of 34.22 per cent.
This marks a slight improvement compared to PCS-2023, where out of 251 selected candidates, 167 were men, and 84 were women, with women recording a success rate of about 33.46 per cent.
In a detailed notification on the conduct of the exam, the interviews for the UPPSC were held between February 26 and March 23, during which 21 candidates remained absent.
Those successful candidates in the UPPSC examination whose result bears the marking ‘PROV’ are required to submit the required documents by the prescribed date, failing which the Commission will cancel their application or selection.