UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Result: Neha Panchal secures rank one; six women in top 10 merit list

Women candidates made a strong mark this year, with six featuring in the top 10, including four from Uttar Pradesh.(representative image/express photo)

UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Result Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (UPPSC 2024) late Sunday night. Neha Panchal secured the top position, with Ananya Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh taking second place and Abhay Pratap Singh finishing third.

Women candidates made a strong mark this year, with six featuring in the top 10, including four from Uttar Pradesh. Out of 947 posts across 24 categories, 932 have been successfully filled. However, one post of Vyavasthadhikari and 14 posts of Vyavasthapak remain vacant due to the lack of suitable candidates. The selection result is available for viewing on the Commission’s website uppsc.up.nic.in.