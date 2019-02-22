UPPSC exams: CBI to probe ‘irregularities’ in Mayawati regime

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with alleged financial embezzlement in building of statues during Mayawati’s regime, the CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry for alleged irregularities in conduct of the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams in 2010 when the BSP supremo was chief minister.

The preliminary enquiry has been initiated against unidentified officials for allegedly granting favours to close relatives of public servants in an examination to select additional private secretaries. Sources said the probe follows a complaint by the Yogi Adityanath government which sought a CBI enquiry into the matter in January.