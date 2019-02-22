Toggle Menu
UPPSC exams: CBI to probe ‘irregularities’ in Mayawati regimehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/uppsc-exams-cbi-to-probe-irregularities-in-mayawati-regime-5595637/

UPPSC exams: CBI to probe ‘irregularities’ in Mayawati regime

The preliminary enquiry has been initiated against unidentified officials for allegedly granting favours to close relatives of public servants in an examination to select additional private secretaries.

Will pay 50 lakh for her head if she doesn’t apologise to Mayawati: Former BSP MLA on BJP leader's remark
BSP chief Mayawati.

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with alleged financial embezzlement in building of statues during Mayawati’s regime, the CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry for alleged irregularities in conduct of the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams in 2010 when the BSP supremo was chief minister.

The preliminary enquiry has been initiated against unidentified officials for allegedly granting favours to close relatives of public servants in an examination to select additional private secretaries. Sources said the probe follows a complaint by the Yogi Adityanath government which sought a CBI enquiry into the matter in January.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra: Around 4,400 schools to observe bandh on Feb 25
2 Mumbai: Corporators across party lines criticise civic body over no grants to private unaided schools
3 DU admission 2019: Foreign nationals can apply from tomorrow