UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: PCS Mains 2025 to begin on March 29

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its comprehensive examination calendar for 2026. This year, the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination-2025 is set to commence on March 29, 2026. The calendar, issued by the Commission’s headquarters in Prayagraj, details exam dates for various examinations.

Beyond the PCS Mains, the year kicks off immediately with the RO/ARO (Mains) Exam-2023 on February 2 and 3, followed by the Computer Assistant Exam on February 6. Candidates can check the dates below in the table.

UPPSC 2026: Important exam dates

PCS Mains 2025: March 29 to April 1, 2026.

PCS Prelims 2026: December 6, 2026 (Marking the start of the next recruitment cycle).

Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Prelims: March 22, 2026.