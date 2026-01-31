UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: PCS Mains 2025 to begin on March 29

This year, the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination-2025 is set to commence on March 29, 2026.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 11:58 AM IST
UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: PCS Mains 2025 to Begin March 29Beyond the PCS Mains, the year kicks off immediately with the RO/ARO (Mains) Exam-2023 on February 2 and 3 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its comprehensive examination calendar for 2026. This year, the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination-2025 is set to commence on March 29, 2026. The calendar, issued by the Commission’s headquarters in Prayagraj, details exam dates for various examinations.

Beyond the PCS Mains, the year kicks off immediately with the RO/ARO (Mains) Exam-2023 on February 2 and 3, followed by the Computer Assistant Exam on February 6. Candidates can check the dates below in the table.

UPPSC 2026: Important exam dates

PCS Mains 2025: March 29 to April 1, 2026.

PCS Prelims 2026: December 6, 2026 (Marking the start of the next recruitment cycle).

Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Prelims: March 22, 2026.

Staff Nurse Unani (Prelims): March 17, 2026.

No. Name of Examination Proposed Date
1 Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer, etc. (Mains) Exam-2023

02.02.2026 & 03.02.2026

 
2 Computer Assistant (UPPSC) Exam-2025

06.02.2026

 
5 Architecture and Planning Assistant (Mains) Exam-2024

24.02.2026

 
8 Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Preliminary) Exam-2025

17.03.2026

 
9 Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Exam-2025

22.03.2026

 
10 Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Exam-2025

29.03.2026 (for 4 days)

 
11 Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category (Prelims) – Computer

05.04.2026

 
12 U.P. Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam-2025 (Principal)

09.04.2026

 
13 Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category (Mains) – Commerce

22.04.2026

 
14 Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category (Mains) – Sanskrit

23.04.2026

 
15 Lecturer (Male/Female) Govt. Inter College (Prelims) Exam-2025

03.05.2026

 
16 Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Science, Home Science, Agriculture

16.05.2026

 
17 Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Hindi, Mathematics, English

17.05.2026

 
18 Assistant Professor, Govt. Degree College (Prelims) Exam-2025

31.05.2026

 
19 Additional Private Secretary (Phase 3) Exam-2023

07.06.2026

 
20 Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Biology, Arts, Urdu

13.06.2026

 
21 Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Social Science, Physical Ed, Music

14.06.2026

 
22 Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Mains) Exam-2025

17.06.2026

 
23 Assistant Prosecution Officer (Mains) Exam-2025

28.06.2026 (for 3 days)

 
25 Assistant City Planner (Special Recruitment) (Prelims) Exam-2025

07.07.2026

 
28 ACF / RFO Services (Mains) Exam-2025

14.07.2026 (for 13 days)

 
33 Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Computer

16.08.2026

 
34 Lecturer (Male/Female) Govt. Inter College (Mains) Exam-2025

30.08.2026

 
35 U.P. Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam-2025 (Lecturer)

06.09.2026

 
36 Research Assistant (Engineering) Exam-2025

08.09.2026

 
53 Veterinary Officer (Screening) Exam-2025

03.10.2026

 
54 Health Education Officer (Screening) Exam-2025

04.10.2026

 
60 Homeopathic Medical Officer (Screening) Exam-2025

24.10.2026

 
61 Dental Surgeon (Screening) Exam-2025

25.10.2026

 
76 Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Exam-2026

06.12.2026

 
77 Drug Inspector (Screening) Exam-2025

16.12.2026

 
79 Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Community Health) Exam-2025

18.12.2026

 

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam is a state-level examination to select applicants for various positions within the state government of Uttar Pradesh. The examination is divided into three parts — the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the interview.

 

Jan 31: Latest News
