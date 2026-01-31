UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: PCS Mains 2025 to begin on March 29

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its comprehensive examination calendar for 2026. This year, the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination-2025 is set to commence on March 29, 2026. The calendar, issued by the Commission’s headquarters in Prayagraj, details exam dates for various examinations.
Beyond the PCS Mains, the year kicks off immediately with the RO/ARO (Mains) Exam-2023 on February 2 and 3, followed by the Computer Assistant Exam on February 6. Candidates can check the dates below in the table.
PCS Mains 2025: March 29 to April 1, 2026.
PCS Prelims 2026: December 6, 2026 (Marking the start of the next recruitment cycle).
Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Prelims: March 22, 2026.
Staff Nurse Unani (Prelims): March 17, 2026.
|No.
|Name of Examination
|Proposed Date
|1
|Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer, etc. (Mains) Exam-2023
|
02.02.2026 & 03.02.2026
|2
|Computer Assistant (UPPSC) Exam-2025
|
06.02.2026
|5
|Architecture and Planning Assistant (Mains) Exam-2024
|
24.02.2026
|8
|Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Preliminary) Exam-2025
|
17.03.2026
|9
|Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Exam-2025
|
22.03.2026
|10
|Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Exam-2025
|
29.03.2026 (for 4 days)
|11
|Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category (Prelims) – Computer
|
05.04.2026
|12
|U.P. Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam-2025 (Principal)
|
09.04.2026
|13
|Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category (Mains) – Commerce
|
22.04.2026
|14
|Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category (Mains) – Sanskrit
|
23.04.2026
|15
|Lecturer (Male/Female) Govt. Inter College (Prelims) Exam-2025
|
03.05.2026
|16
|Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Science, Home Science, Agriculture
|
16.05.2026
|17
|Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Hindi, Mathematics, English
|
17.05.2026
|18
|Assistant Professor, Govt. Degree College (Prelims) Exam-2025
|
31.05.2026
|19
|Additional Private Secretary (Phase 3) Exam-2023
|
07.06.2026
|20
|Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Biology, Arts, Urdu
|
13.06.2026
|21
|Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Social Science, Physical Ed, Music
|
14.06.2026
|22
|Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Mains) Exam-2025
|
17.06.2026
|23
|Assistant Prosecution Officer (Mains) Exam-2025
|
28.06.2026 (for 3 days)
|25
|Assistant City Planner (Special Recruitment) (Prelims) Exam-2025
|
07.07.2026
|28
|ACF / RFO Services (Mains) Exam-2025
|
14.07.2026 (for 13 days)
|33
|Assistant Teacher (Mains) – Computer
|
16.08.2026
|34
|Lecturer (Male/Female) Govt. Inter College (Mains) Exam-2025
|
30.08.2026
|35
|U.P. Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam-2025 (Lecturer)
|
06.09.2026
|36
|Research Assistant (Engineering) Exam-2025
|
08.09.2026
|53
|Veterinary Officer (Screening) Exam-2025
|
03.10.2026
|54
|Health Education Officer (Screening) Exam-2025
|
04.10.2026
|60
|Homeopathic Medical Officer (Screening) Exam-2025
|
24.10.2026
|61
|Dental Surgeon (Screening) Exam-2025
|
25.10.2026
|76
|Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Exam-2026
|
06.12.2026
|77
|Drug Inspector (Screening) Exam-2025
|
16.12.2026
|79
|Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Community Health) Exam-2025
|
18.12.2026
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam is a state-level examination to select applicants for various positions within the state government of Uttar Pradesh. The examination is divided into three parts — the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the interview.
