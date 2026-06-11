UPPRPB Police Constable exam ends; forged documents, impersonation cases reported

Over 21 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026 across 75 districts of the state. (Image: AI Generated)

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination concluded successfully on Wednesday with an overall attendance of 75.94 per cent, officials said. During the examination conducted over three days, instances of alleged impersonation and use of forged documents were detected in some districts, they said.

Conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the examination was held on June 8, 9 and 10 in two shifts at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state, according to an official statement.

According to the board, out of 28,86,798 candidates who registered for the examination, 21,92,236 appeared in it.

Officials said the examination was conducted peacefully with the help of e-KYC verification, biometric authentication and social media monitoring to prevent cheating, impersonation and misinformation.

During the examination, instances of alleged impersonation and use of forged documents were detected in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Aligarh districts, leading to registration of cases and arrests. A candidate was detained for verification in Kanpur Nagar on suspicion of using forged documents, the officials said.