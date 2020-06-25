UPMSP Uttar Pradesh result 2020: Meet past three years’ toppers

UP Board 10th, 12th result on June 27 (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representational image) UP Board 10th, 12th result on June 27 (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamil Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) commonly known as UP Board, will be releasing its class 10 and class 12 board exam results on June 27. One of biggest education boards in India, UP Board has over 59 lakh students who have been appearing for exams.

While there has been an increase in the number of students passing the UP board exam, the spotlight is usually on the topper. Students need 35 per cent marks to clear any subject in both class 10 and class 12 and those who fail get a second chance in the form of supplementary marks, with evaluation and rechecking facilities also available.

As we await this year’s topper, here is a look back at those who have obtained the rank earlier.

UP Board topper 2019

In class 10, Gautam Raghuvanshi had topped the UP Board exams 2019 with 97.17 per cent marks or by scoring 583 out of 600. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Raghuvanshi had shared his dreams of pursuing engineering from IIT.

The same year, in class 12, Tanu Tomar had topped with 97.8 per cent marks, scoring more than the past three years’ toppers. In 2019, the UP Board class 12 exam was topped by Akash Maurya who obtained 93.20 per cent marks. Eldest of three siblings, Tanu aspired to become a doctor.

UP Board topper 2018

In 2018, 10 per cent lesser students passed in UP Board class 12 results as compared to 2017. In class 10, Anjali Verma topped with a score of 96.33 per cent. She had to leave her home in Ambedkar Nagar district due to lack of access to good education. She moved into rented accommodation in Allahabad two years ago to study and was coached by her brother.

In Class 12, rank 1 was jointly held by Akash Maurya and Rajneesh Shukla with 93.20 per cent marks. Maurya is the son of an autorickshaw driver who had to face hardship but was motivated by his parents. Maurya did not take any coaching and wanted to become an engineer. Shukla expressed a desire to become an IPS officer. His father is a teacher and the family atmosphere is tilted towards academics. His older brother also topped his intermediate exams in 2016.

UP Board topper 2017

In 2017, Tejasvi had topper UPBoard class 10 with 95.83 per cent marks followed closely by Kshtij Singh with 95.33 per cent. Tejasvi got 575 marks out of 600.

In class 12, Priyanshi Tiwari had scored the top rank with 96.20 per cent marks followed by Bhawna with 95.80 per cent marks. Priyashi has got 481 marks out of 500. She is the daughter of a teacher and dreamed of becoming an IAS officer.

