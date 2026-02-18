UP Board exams 2026 begin with over 53 lakh students across 8,000 centres

The first exam for both Class 10 and 12 is Hindi. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026: Over 53 lakh students are expected to take the UP Board examinations at over 8,000 test centres on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education High School and Intermediate Board Examinations 2026 will be conducted from February 18 to March 12.

A total of 53,37,778 students have registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.

A state-level control room in Lucknow that will monitor the examination was inaugurated by UP’s Minister of State for Secondary Education (Independent Charge) Gulab Devi on Tuesday.

A government statement said the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, has been enacted to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency in examinations.