UP Board exams 2026 begin with over 53 lakh students across 8,000 centres

A total of 53,37,778 students have registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.

By: PTI
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 06:09 PM IST
UP Board 2026 Exams Class 10th, 12th: Examinations from Feb 18; know exam day guidelinesThe first exam for both Class 10 and 12 is Hindi. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026: Over 53 lakh students are expected to take the UP Board examinations at over 8,000 test centres on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education High School and Intermediate Board Examinations 2026 will be conducted from February 18 to March 12.

A state-level control room in Lucknow that will monitor the examination was inaugurated by UP’s Minister of State for Secondary Education (Independent Charge) Gulab Devi on Tuesday.

A government statement said the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, has been enacted to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency in examinations.

It provides for strict action against those found indulging in unfair means, the statement said.

In addition to question papers, reserve sets have been arranged for the exam. The reserve sets will be kept sealed in a secure double-locked cupboard and answer sheets will bear the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) logo and the UPMSP marking in micro-sized format.

Two CCTVs with voice recorders, routers, DVRs and high-speed internet connections have been installed at all rooms in an examination centre, allowing live monitoring through webcasting.

The students set to take the exam at 8,033 examination centres, which include 596 government, 3,453 aided-government and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.

All centres will be assigned a centre administrator, an external centre administrator and a static magistrate, the government said.

Along with this, 69 divisional and 440 district mobile squads have been constituted. State-level observers have also been appointed for all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure that there is no laxity in examination conduct.

A total of 18 districts have been declared sensitive, while 222 examination centres have been categorized as highly sensitive and 683 as sensitive.

The Special Task Force and local intelligence units will remain active throughout the examination period and highly sensitive centres will be inspected twice a day. The state-level control room in Lucknow has issued toll-free helpline numbers: 18001806607 and 18001806608.

Complaints and suggestions can also be registered through email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp.

Control centres have also been established at Prayagraj headquarters and the regional offices in Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

Minister Gulab Devi wished all candidates a stress-free exams and good results. She also appealed to officials and teachers to provide guidance to students and conduct the exams properly.

She also said that misconduct in public examinations is an injustice to the future of youth and the government is committed to strict action against such elements.

 

