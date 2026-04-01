UPMSP extends Class 10th, 12th board evaluation period; checking till April 4 now

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam answer sheets for 2026. As per an official notice dated March 31, the evaluation process will now continue till April 4, 2026.

Earlier, the UP Board had directed that the checking of answer sheets be completed between March 18 and April 1. However, the work was affected due to public holidays, including Eid al-Fitr and Ram Navami. The notice states that evaluation work could not be completed within the earlier timeline, following which district authorities requested an extension. The official notice, originally in Hindi, reads:

“In view of the above situation, the evaluation period is extended to 04 April 2026. It is directed that the evaluation of all answer sheets must be completed with integrity by the scheduled date.”

The board has now instructed all evaluation centres to ensure that checking is completed within the revised deadline. Examiners have also been directed to submit all evaluated answer sheets and related documents to the regional offices by April 5, 2026.

Officials are currently evaluating an estimated 3 crore answer sheets of over 52 lakh students across the state. The process is being carried out at multiple centres under strict monitoring to ensure timely completion.

The extension may have an impact on the result timeline. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding any delay. Based on current trends, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are still expected after April 20. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, using their roll number and other required credentials.