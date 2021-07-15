UPMSP UP Board released academic calendar for 2021-22 session

UP Board will conduct three internal assessments in August, October, and January for students of classes 9 and 10. File.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Thursday released the academic calendar for 2021-22 session. The state board will conduct class 10, 12 board examinations in the month of March 2022. This year, the board has also incorporated a monthly exam plan in the calendar.

The internal assessments for students of Class 9 and Class 10 will be held in August, October and January. The board has introduced a new question paper pattern for Class 9 students. The paper will have two sections of 30 marks MCQs and 70 per cent marks for theoretical questions.

The internal assessment will be held every alternate month and the result will be submitted to the board. The UPMSP has also directed the schools to complete the class 10, 12 syllabi by January 15 and the syllabus of class 9, 11 needs to be completed by January 31.

The school administrations have been asked to provide a timetable of the classes. The secondary education department will also issue a schedule of online classes being run on Doordarshan.

The practical examinations will be conducted in January. The first phase will be from 1 to 15 January while the second phase is going to be from 16 to 31 January. The syllabus for the 2022 examination has also been reduced by 30 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.