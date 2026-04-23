UPMSP Board UP 10th, 12th Result 2026 (Soon): How to download results online, via app

UP Board UPMSP 10th 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will declare the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination results for 2026 on April 23 at 4 PM. The announcement will be made at the Board’s headquarters in Prayagraj. Students will be able to check their results on the official website — http://www.upmsp.edu.in — as well as on DigiLocker (results.digilocker.gov.in). Additionally, since over 53 lakh students will be checking their results on the official website, IE Education will share the direct link here. The students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.

LIVE: UP Board 10th Result 2026 | UP Board 12th Result 2026

Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said the examinations were conducted smoothly from February 18 to March 12 across 8,033 centres in the state over 15 working days. Around 26.02 lakh students appeared for the High School exams, while approximately 24.91 lakh students took the Intermediate exams.

How to check Class 10 Results

According to the data released by the UP board, as many as 25,76,082 students had registered for the Class 12 examination this year. The UPMSP exams for the 2026 session were held at over 8000 centres across the state.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026: How to download the result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

1. Visit the official websites of UP Board – results.upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on the result or class 12 result 2026.

3. You will need to enter your credentials, like district, roll number and year.

4. After completing the captcha verification, click on the submit button to see your result.

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5. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

Meanwhile, some fake websites are claiming that they are hosting the results – ignore their claims.

Last year, the board announced the Class 12 UP board results on April 25. The exams were held from February 24 to March 12. The overall pass percentage last year was 81.15 per cent.

For UP Board Intermediate results in 2024, the Class 12 results were announced on April 20. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 84.60 per cent.

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In 2023 and 2022, the UPMSP Class 12 board exam results were declared on April 25 and June 18, respectively. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 75.52. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 31.

To ensure transparency and discipline during the UPMSP 2026 examinations, the government, in a statement earlier, said the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, has been enacted to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency in examinations.