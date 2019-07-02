UPMSP UP Board exams to begin from February: Check class 10, 12 date sheet

Toggle Menu
UPMSP UP Board exams 2020: UP Board releases class 10 and 12th date sheet at upmsp.edu.in. Over 5 lakh students expected to participate. Both the class 10 or high school exams and class 12 and intermediate exams will start from February 18 and conclude on March 6.

UPMSP UP Board exams 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the Board of Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 examination for the academic session 2019-20. Students can download their date sheet from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts — the morning shift will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. While the exam will be for three hours, the 15 minutes’ cool-off time will be given to students to read the question paper.

Both the class 10 or high school exams and class 12 and intermediate exams will start from February 18 and conclude on March 6.

UPMSP UP Board exams 2020: Date sheet

Every year over 5 lakh students registers for UP Board exams. Last year, 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams. Out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data.

The UP Board had increased the reevaluation fee form Rs 100 to Rs 500 to be among the costliest in the country. The move said the board will decrease the false claims.

