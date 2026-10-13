UP Board Time Table 2027: Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 5

UP Board Time Table 2027: The UP 10th, 12th board exams 2027 will be conducted by UPMSP from February 5 to February 24 in pen-and-paper format at various exam centres established across the state.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 11:38 AM IST
UP Board Time Table 2027 OutUP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Class 10 and 12 students can download the schedule from the official website (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the forthcoming UP 10th, 12th board exams 2027. According to the schedule available on its official website, upmsp.edu.in, the board exams for both Class 10 and 12 students will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24.

The UP 10th, 12th board exams 2027 will be conducted by UPMSP offline, in pen-and-paper format at various exam centres established across the state. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for both classes, with the morning shift scheduled from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the afternoon shift scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP 1oth, 12th date sheet 2027: Check complete exam schedule here

High school and intermediate students appearing for the upcoming UP board exams 2027 can check the subject-wise exam dates in the table given below:

UP Class 10 board exam date sheet 2027

Date Subject
Friday, February 5, 2027 — Hindi

Elementary Hindi
Monday, February 8, 2027 Social Science
Tuesday, February 9, 2027 — NCC

–Human Science
Wednesday, February 10, 2027 English

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Electrician, Healthcare, Solar system repair, plumber, cyber security, IT and ITES, Mobile repaid, dsistermngemnt, retail trading
Friday, February 12, 2027 Home Science (for girls only), Home Science (for boys and those girls who have not opted for it)
Saturday, February 13, 2027 Mathematics
Monday, February 15, 2027 Sanskrit
Tuesday, February 16, 2027 Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
Wednesday, February 17, 2027 Science
Thursday, February 18, 2027 Computer

Stitching 
Friday, February 19, 2027 Instrumental Music
Saturday, February 20, 2027 Urdu
Monday, February 22, 2027 — Painting

— Ranjan Kala
Tuesday, February 23, 2027 Music – Vocal

Pali, Arabic, Farsi
Wednesday, February 24, 2027 Agriculture

UP Class 12 board exam date sheet 2027

Date Subject
Friday, February 5, 2027 — Hindi

— General Hindi
Monday, February 8, 2027 *Miscellaneous subjects
Tuesday, February 9, 2027 — Sanskrit, Agronomy Paper I and II

— Civics
Wednesday, February 10, 2027 –History

— *Miscellaneous subjects
Friday, February 12, 2027 — Biology

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— Mathematics
Saturday, February 13, 2027 — Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics 5th Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1)

— Agricultural Chemistry- 10th Paper (for Agriculture Part-2)

— Business studies
Monday, February 15, 2027 — Chemistry

— Social Science

— Music Vocal

— Music Instrumental

— Dance
Tuesday, February 16, 2027 — Agricultural Physics and Climatology-3rd Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1)

— Agricultural Zoology-VIII Question Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)

— Geography
Wednesday, February 17, 2027 Physics

— Military Science

— *Miscellaneous subjects
Thursday, February 18, 2027 — Agricultural Engineering Paper IV

— Animal Husbandry Paper IX

— Painting (Drawing), Coloring etc
Friday, February 19, 2027 Anthropology

— *Miscellaneous subjects
Saturday, February 20, 2027 — Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odiya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali,

— Psychology

— Logical Reasoning

— Pedagogy
Monday, February 22, 2027 — Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics – Paper V (Agriculture Part-1)

–Agricultural Chemistry – Paper X (Agriculture Part-2)

— Business Studies (Commerce Stream)

–Home Science
Tuesday, February 23, 2027 Pali, Arabic, Farsi

Accountancy

— NCC
Wednesday, February 24, 2027 — Sanskrit

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— Computer

*Miscellaneous subjects include: Fruit and food preservation, Cookery, Garment making and decoration, Mixing and dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, Crop protection service, Nursery, Soil conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Shorthand and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operatives, Typing in Hindi and English, Printing, Pottery, Artificial Organs and Limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) and others.

Students appearing for the UP board exams 2027 for Class 1o and 12 can check the official website mentioned above to know the timings and other details about the exam.

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