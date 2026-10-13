UP Board Time Table 2027: Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 5

UP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Class 10 and 12 students can download the schedule from the official website (Photo: AI Generated)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the forthcoming UP 10th, 12th board exams 2027. According to the schedule available on its official website, upmsp.edu.in, the board exams for both Class 10 and 12 students will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24.

The UP 10th, 12th board exams 2027 will be conducted by UPMSP offline, in pen-and-paper format at various exam centres established across the state. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for both classes, with the morning shift scheduled from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the afternoon shift scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.