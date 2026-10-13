UP Board Time Table 2027: Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 5

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the forthcoming UP 10th, 12th board exams 2027. According to the schedule available on its official website, upmsp.edu.in, the board exams for both Class 10 and 12 students will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24.
The UP 10th, 12th board exams 2027 will be conducted by UPMSP offline, in pen-and-paper format at various exam centres established across the state. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for both classes, with the morning shift scheduled from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the afternoon shift scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
High school and intermediate students appearing for the upcoming UP board exams 2027 can check the subject-wise exam dates in the table given below:
UP Class 10 board exam date sheet 2027
|Date
|Subject
|Friday, February 5, 2027
|— Hindi
— Elementary Hindi
|Monday, February 8, 2027
|Social Science
|Tuesday, February 9, 2027
|— NCC
–Human Science
|Wednesday, February 10, 2027
|— English
— Electrician, Healthcare, Solar system repair, plumber, cyber security, IT and ITES, Mobile repaid, dsistermngemnt, retail trading
|Friday, February 12, 2027
|Home Science (for girls only), Home Science (for boys and those girls who have not opted for it)
|Saturday, February 13, 2027
|Mathematics
|Monday, February 15, 2027
|Sanskrit
|Tuesday, February 16, 2027
|Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|Wednesday, February 17, 2027
|Science
|Thursday, February 18, 2027
|— Computer
— Stitching
|Friday, February 19, 2027
|Instrumental Music
|Saturday, February 20, 2027
|Urdu
|Monday, February 22, 2027
|— Painting
— Ranjan Kala
|Tuesday, February 23, 2027
|— Music – Vocal
— Pali, Arabic, Farsi
|Wednesday, February 24, 2027
|Agriculture
UP Class 12 board exam date sheet 2027
|Date
|Subject
|Friday, February 5, 2027
|— Hindi
— General Hindi
|Monday, February 8, 2027
|*Miscellaneous subjects
|Tuesday, February 9, 2027
|— Sanskrit, Agronomy Paper I and II
— Civics
|Wednesday, February 10, 2027
|–History
— *Miscellaneous subjects
|Friday, February 12, 2027
|— Biology
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— Mathematics
|Saturday, February 13, 2027
|— Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics 5th Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1)
— Agricultural Chemistry- 10th Paper (for Agriculture Part-2)
— Business studies
|Monday, February 15, 2027
|— Chemistry
— Social Science
— Music Vocal
— Music Instrumental
— Dance
|Tuesday, February 16, 2027
|— Agricultural Physics and Climatology-3rd Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1)
— Agricultural Zoology-VIII Question Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)
— Geography
|Wednesday, February 17, 2027
|— Physics
— Military Science
— *Miscellaneous subjects
|Thursday, February 18, 2027
|— Agricultural Engineering Paper IV
— Animal Husbandry Paper IX
— Painting (Drawing), Coloring etc
|Friday, February 19, 2027
|— Anthropology
— *Miscellaneous subjects
|Saturday, February 20, 2027
|— Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odiya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali,
— Psychology
— Logical Reasoning
— Pedagogy
|Monday, February 22, 2027
|— Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics – Paper V (Agriculture Part-1)
–Agricultural Chemistry – Paper X (Agriculture Part-2)
— Business Studies (Commerce Stream)
–Home Science
|Tuesday, February 23, 2027
|— Pali, Arabic, Farsi
— Accountancy
— NCC
|Wednesday, February 24, 2027
|— Sanskrit
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— Computer
*Miscellaneous subjects include: Fruit and food preservation, Cookery, Garment making and decoration, Mixing and dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, Crop protection service, Nursery, Soil conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Shorthand and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operatives, Typing in Hindi and English, Printing, Pottery, Artificial Organs and Limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) and others.
Students appearing for the UP board exams 2027 for Class 1o and 12 can check the official website mentioned above to know the timings and other details about the exam.