UPMSP UP Board compartment exam application process begins

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board has started the application process for the compartmental or improvement exam. Students can not directly apply and schools will have to apply on their behalf at the official website, upmsp.edu.in. The application process will remain open until August 20, midnight.

Earlier, UP Board used to conduct the compartmental exams for class 10 students only, however, from this year onwards the facility has been extended to class 12 students as well. Last year, the board increased the re-evaluation fee from Rs 100 per subject to Rs 500. This has made the UP Board’s reevaluation procedure among the costliest in the country.

In an official release, the board said, “Students should be called only for urgent official work and the entire process should be held amid social distancing norms.” For high school students, a fee of Rs 258.50 will be applicable and for inter students, the fee is Rs 306.

Class 12 or intermediate students can apply for the compartmental exam for any one of the subjects from arts, commerce, and science streams. They can also apply either for one exam of trade or agriculture or vocational subjects. Similarly for class 10, among the two subjects, one has failed in, students will be allowed to appear for one exam, according to the official notice.

The date of the compartmental exams, however, are not out yet and will be released soon. Those who clear the compartmental exam will be considered a pass. For the coming session, the UP Board has decided to reduce 30 per cent of the syllabus considering the loss of instruction hours.

Of the over 25 lakh students, as many as 82.31 per cent students passed in class 10 and 74.63 per cent in class 12. In UP Board 2020, both class 10 and 12 toppers were from the same school in Baghpat district. Riya Jain and Anurag Malik topped class 10 and 12, respectively.

