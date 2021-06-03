UP Board Class 12 exams cancelled

After the central government decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board exams this year, the Uttar Pradesh Government has also decided to cancel the UP Board intermediate (Class 12) board examination in the present year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. High school board exams have already been cancelled.

Class 12 Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates

The announcement was made on Thursday by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who also has the ministerial charge of the secondary and higher education, after a crucial state meeting. The decision will benefit around 26 lakh students of Class 12 UP Board.

“After assessment of different states the PM has cancelled 10th and 12th board exams for the CBSE board. The UP Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the biggest education board in the country with a history of over 100 years and around 56 lakh students appearing for exams. For the first time in our 100 year long history we will not have high-school and intermediate board examination. We already has cancelled class 10 exams, and today we have decided to cancel the Class 12 exams too keeping in mind the corona infection,” said Sharma to the media.

Read | Decision soon on JEE Main, NEET UG entrance exams

He added that the decision was taken after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with officers of concerned departments. As per sources, while for high school students the marks of class 9th and pre-boards exams will be considered and an average will be calculated, a high level committee formed will take a decision on how the results for intermediate board will be evaluated and how the students can be promoted.

Earlier on Saturday, while announcing that the UP board Class 10 exams have been cancelled keeping in view the second wave of Covid-19, Sharma had said that class 12 exams will be conducted in the second week of July. Later after the central government’s decision he welcomed PM Modi’s decision and hinted to take a similar decision for the state.