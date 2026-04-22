UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: How to check result at IE Education portal

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UPMSP class 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parisad (UPMSP) will declare their class 10th and class 12th results on April 23. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.digilocker.edu.in. This year, nearly 53 lakh candidates have appeared for UP Board exam. Given the high anticipation, students can alternately check their results on IE Education portal.
Live Updates | UPMSP 10th, 12th results on April 23
Once released, candidates can check 10th and 12th results from the below links:
Click here to check UP Board Class 10th Result 2026
Click here to check UP Board Class 10th Result 2026
The provisional result will be availble only at the website. Students can collect their actual results from the school once it is available. If there is any fault at their respective school at the earliest.
To check the result from the IE Education, students can follow the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the website of Indian Express Education at education.indianexpress.com
Step 2: Sign up using your phone number and mail id if you are using for first time. Existing users can log in using their mail id and password.
Step 3: Click on the link of exam result.
Step 4: Select the respective board.
Step 5: Enter your login credentials.
Step 6: The result will be available via your mail id.
Students’ name, roll number, marks accomplished, school code are some of the things which were mentioned in the online marksheet.
The exam for both the class was held between February 18 to March 12, 2026. This year a total of 52,30,184 students registered for the exam, combining both classes. From these, there were 27,50,843 students who registered for the class 10 exam, while 24,79,341 students registered for the class 12 exam. The exam took place in 8000 exam centre across the state. Out of these, there were 56 government schools, 3,453 schools were government-aided and 3,984 schools were self-financed secondary schools.