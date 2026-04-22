UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: How to check result at IE Education portal

UPMSP class 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parisad (UPMSP) will declare their class 10th and class 12th results on April 23. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.digilocker.edu.in. This year, nearly 53 lakh candidates have appeared for UP Board exam. Given the high anticipation, students can alternately check their results on IE Education portal.

Live Updates | UPMSP 10th, 12th results on April 23

Once released, candidates can check 10th and 12th results from the below links:

Click here to check UP Board Class 10th Result 2026