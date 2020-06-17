UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2020: How many marks are needed to pass

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Check at upresults.nic.in (Express Photo by Partha Paul) UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020: Check at upresults.nic.in (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

UPMSP UP Board class 10, 12 results 2020: The much-awaited result of one of the biggest educational boards – Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board class 10 and 12 is less than 10 days away. While the UP Board class 10 exams concluded on March 3, class 12 exams were completed by March 6. Over 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their inter and matric exams. This year, there has been a delay in the declaration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The result once declared will be available at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Students can also register with indianexpress.com to get the real-time updates of the board exams right in their inbox of registered email or mobile number. To ensure this, students can fill in their personal details in the box below –

In 2019, as many as 80.7 per cent students had cleared the UP Board class 10 exam. This was a rise of 4.5 per cent from 2018 when as many as 75.16 per cent students cleared the exam. However, in UP Board class 12 result 2019, 70.2 per cent students had passed the exam. This was a dip from 72.43 per cent in 2018. It would be worth seeing if the trend of class 10 or class 12 result is followed this year as results are declared on June 27.

But how many marks are needed to be declared pass?

As per the rules issued by the UP Board, students need a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass a subject examination.

In case, if a student is not able to clear the exam or scored below the required 33 per cent, they will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of compartment exams are yet to be announced. As per the previous years’ trend, the supplementary exam details will be announced after the result is out.

Last year, Gautam Raghuvanshi topped the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam with 97.17 per cent marks, while Tanu Tomar has secured the first position in intermediate, Class 12 examinations with 97.83 per cent.

As per the data of 2019, UP Board class 10 students had found Hindi to be the most-scoring subject as it received the highest pass percentage of 80.54 per cent. District-wise, Muzaffarnagar registered the best result in the UP Board class 10 high school exam with 91.80 per cent pass percentage. For class 12, Lucknow had the best result with 89.28 per cent students from the district clearing the exam.

