UPMSP UP board Class 10, 12 result 2022: Date, time and websites announced

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has announced the class 10 and 12 board exam result release date and time. The class 10 result is scheduled to be released on June 18 at 2 pm while class 12 result will be released at 4 pm. All those students who had appeared for the class 10, 12 board examinations can check their results at the official website — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 9, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – the first shift began from 8 am till 11:15 am, and the second shift was conducted from 2 pm and was held till 5:15 pm.

UPMSP UP board Class 10, 12 result 2022: Date and time

This year, the board examination was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode. A total number of 27,81,654 students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 exams meanwhile a total number of 24,11,035 students appeared for the class 12 exams.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the UP board class 10 was 99.53 per cent which was nearly 16 per cent higher than in 2020. Nearly 30 lakh candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exams, out of which 16,68,868 boys and 13,13,187 girls were successfully declared passed and were promoted. Girls have been out performing for the past two years.

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board for class 12 was 99.56 per cent and in 2020, a total number of 26,10,316 students registered themselves for the board exams, out of which 25,54,813 were declared passed with a pass percentage of 97.88 per cent.