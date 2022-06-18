UPMSP HS, Inter Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will declare the class 10 and 12 board exam results today. The class 10 result will be available from 2 pm and class 12 results will be declared at 4 pm. All the candidates will be able to check their results at the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh exams were conducted from March 24 to April 9 and class 12 exams were held from March 24 to April 12. The examination was divided into two shifts — morning and evening.

UPMSP UP board Class 10, 12 result 2022: When and where to check

Uttar Pradesh will release the class 10, 12 board exam result on the official website of UPMSP. If students won’t be able to check the result from the official website due to heavy traffic or any kind of error then they can also check their respective results via SMS, to check the result through a text message students are advised to follow the given format — Type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be sent to the same mobile number.

Last year, a total number of 30 lakh students registered for the UP board class 10 exams out of which 99.55 per cent were girls and 99.55 per cent were boys, the ratio was equal. In 2021 at first, the UP board exams were postponed due to the clash with the Panchayat elections in the state but later the board examination was cancelled by UPMSP due to the COVID-19 situation.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh board was 99.56 per cent of which the arts stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 97.92 per cent, science was at 97.88 per cent, and commerce at 97.22 percent.