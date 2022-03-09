UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 exams to begin from March 24; check schedule here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has decided to conduct the high school and intermediate examinations in the state from March 24. The board has released the class 10 and 12 exam time table on the official website – upmsp.edu.in

As per the datesheet, the class 10 exams will be conducted between March 24 to April 9. Meanwhile, class 12 exams will be held between March 24 to April 12.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts morning and evening. Morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 exams.

A total of 27,81,654 students will take the high school examination and 24,11,035 students will appear for the intermediate examinations this year. A total of 8,373 examination centres have been set up for the purpose and the students will have to appear for their examination at these centres.