UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 exams to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will conduct the class 10, 12 board exams from March 24 onwards. The board had already released the class 10 and 12 exam timetable on the official website – upmsp.edu.in.

As per the datesheet, the class 10 exams will be conducted between March 24 to April 9. Meanwhile, class 12 exams will be held between March 24 to April 12. A total of 8,373 examination centres have been set up this year.

A total of 51,92,689 students have registered to appear for the UP board exams. Of which, 27,81,654 will take class 10 exams while 24,11,035 will appear for class 12 exams.

Candidates who will be appearing for UP board class 10, 12 exams have to adhere to the guidelines. The exams will be conducted in two shifts morning and evening. The morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 exams.

Students must reach the examination hall at least one hour prior to the commencement of the exam and they must make arrangements to travel. However, the state government has also directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to arrange special buses for candidates appearing for the board exams.

All the students have to mandatorily carry a hard copy of their admit cards. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed to sit for the exams. Students, staff members and invigilators will have to follow covid protocols and wear marks at all times.