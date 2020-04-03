UP Board circular on promoting Class 10, 12 students without results fake: Chairman

The class 10, 12 results will be announced after the lockdown gets over The class 10, 12 results will be announced after the lockdown gets over

According to a circular doing the rounds on social media, the Uttar Pradesh board (UPMSP) will declare as passed all students who appeared in the class 10, 12 exams. However, board chairman Neena Srivastava informed that the circular is fake, and results will be announced after the lockdown period ends.

The circular reads – “Due to the situations arising after coronavirus outbreak, the board has decided to promote all the students who appeared in the class 10, 12 exams. The students’ marksheet will not have any divisions or marks, but will only be mentioned as promoted.”

“The evaluation process is halted and will begin after the lockdown gets over on April 14. We will try to declare the results within first week of May,” the official mentioned. A total of 1.47 lakh teachers are estimated to participate in evaluating around 3 crore answer copies in 10 days, the official said. The class 10, 12 results were earlier decided to be announced on April 24, 2020.

Last year, the class 10, 12 results were declared on April 27. Once declared, the candidates can check the results through upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote all students of classes 1 to 8. “Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till April 2,” Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar mentioned.

Over 56 lakh candidates appeared in Class 10, 12 board examinations that were conducted from February 18 to March 6, 2020. To avoid the spread of coronavirus, all schools and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 14.

